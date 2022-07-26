Full casting for new musical Are You As Nervous As I Am? revealed

Complete casting has been revealed for the new musical Are You As Nervous As I Am?, which is set to open at the Greenwich Theatre on 1 October.

Following two sisters in their search for happiness and forced apart by circumstance, the piece will star Bill Ward (Coronation Street), joining the previously announced Katie Elin-Salt in the role of Peggy and Emma Thornett as her sister Janet.

Also set to appear are Sarah Ingram (Flashdance) as Catrin/Christine, Daniel Abbott (Groan Up) as Larry, Simon Furness (Uncle Vanya) as Peter, Ian Houghton (War Horse) as The Welsh Soldier/Sam Berkowitz, Emily-Mae (City of Angels) as Kiki Kavelle, Jenny Perry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as A Cockney Girl/Peggy and Janet Cover.

You can have a listen to Elin-Salt performing a number here:

The musical is written by Simon Spencer, with music by Leighton James House and lyrics by Shaun McKenna. The production is directed by Phoebe Barran, with musical arrangements by Dr Matthew Malone, set and costume design by Kevin Jenkins, lighting by Mike Robertson, movement by Denni Sayers.

The world premiere production will take place at Greenwich Theatre with dates to 23 October 2022.