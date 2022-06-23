New musical Are You As Nervous As I Am? to premiere in October

A new musical is headed for London this October.

Are You As Nervous As I Am?, penned by Simon Spencer, with music by Leighton James House and lyrics by Shaun McKenna, will run from 1 to 23 October at the Greenwich Theatre in London.

The show tells the tale of two sisters who grapple with the consequences of heir mother's dysfunctional behaviour as they're forced to live away from their home in Wales.

The production stars Katie Elin-Salt (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice in the role of Peggy and Emma Thornett (Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as her sister Janet. Further casting will be announced shortly.

The production is directed by Phoebe Barran, with musical arrangements by Matthew Malone, set and costume design by Kevin Jenkins, lighting by Mike Robertson and movement by Denni Sayers.

The piece marks book writer Simon Spencer's first foray into musical writing after a career in direction and production.