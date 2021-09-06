Full casting for Cabaret in the West End with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley revealed

Full casting has been revealed for Cabaret's West End revival, set to be led by Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee and Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles.

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, the piece has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. It features iconic numbers like "Don't Tell Mama" and "Money".

Omari Douglas will star Cliff Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost.

The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna

Further tickets for Cabaret go on general sale at 3pm with a number of dates having seats available from £30, with performances beginning on 15 November 2021 at a specially modified Playhouse Theatre (the venue will be seated in the round).

It is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Tickets are on sale below.