Full cast for outdoor Kander and Ebb revue production announced

Full casting has been announced for the Barn Theatre's upcoming revue production of The World Goes 'Round, featuring the music of iconic duo Kander and Ebb.

Responsible for the likes of Cabaret, Chicago, The Rink, Curtains and New York New York, the pair have a huge volume of hits to their name including "Mr Cellophane", "Cell Block Tango" and "Wilkommen".

The revue is conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson and Scott Ellis, and follows five individuals bouncing through a world of love, babies and coffee.

Appearing in the Barn Theatre outdoor show, which runs from 24 August to 5 September will be George Arvidson (The Outpost, Les Misérables), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ghost), Nick Barstow (Zorro, Just So), Rosalind Ford (Once, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and Ryan Carter (Motown The Musical, The Boy Friend).

Directed by Kirk Jameson with musical direction from Barstow, the piece is co-produced by the Barn in Cirencester and Piers Cottee-Jones.

The show is part of the Barn Theatre's summer season, which you can find out moure about here