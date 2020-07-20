The Barn Theatre announces outdoor summer season including Kander and Ebb musical revue and more

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced a full summer festival of shows for outdoor, socially distanced audiences.

The festival will include a revue featuring the work of Kander and Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) running from 24 August to 5 September. Directed by Kirk Jameson with musical direction by Nick Barstow, casting for the revue is to be revealed. The piece is co-produced with Piers Cottee-Jones.

The venue will produce Simon Reade's play adaptation of Private Peaceful by Michael Morpurgo, directed by Alexander Knott, in collaboration with Take Two Theatricals and BoxLess Theatre, from 17 to 22 August. Natasha Barnes and Vikki Stone will star in their musical mashup Funny Gals: A History of Women Being Hilarious In Musicals from 5 to 8 August. The season will also feature a family-friendly Tweedy the Clown show on 25 an 26 July.

Aaron Sidwell

© Dan Wooller

New theatre company SCOOT Theatre will bring their re-imagined production of A Midsummer Night's Dream to the venue from 29 to 30 July. The 60-minute retelling is set within the world of cricket, and has a cast including Aaron Sidwell (Henry V) and Max Hutchinson (The Woman in Black).

Outdoor theatre company Illyria Theatre will be bringing three of their productions to the festival: The Wind in the Willows (10 to 15 August), The Emperor's New Clothes (17 to 22 August) and The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle (24 to 28 August) while Rosie Day will present her one-woman show Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon from 10 to 15 August, directed by Georgie Staight.

Areas will be divided into socially distanced boxes which individuals or families can purchase.

Iwan Lewis, artistic director, said: "We're back! I am absolutely delighted to announce that the Barn Theatre, under unprecedented circumstances, is launching its very first outdoor theatre festival, BarnFest. Since the government statement allowing outdoor theatre to take place just over a week ago, the team have worked tirelessly to bring together a month-long programme of events featuring everything from children's entertainment to Shakespeare. So, there's something for all the family.

"I'd like to assure everyone thinking of attending that your safety has been paramount in planning this event. All precautions have been taken to ensure you enjoy a safe and friendly festival environment and we cannot wait to have our audiences back at the Barn."