Full cast for The Upstart Crow with David Mitchell announced

Complete casting has now been revealed for the West End return of hit comedy The Upstart Crow.

The production, based on the much-loved TV series about the life and endeavours of William Shakespeare (played on screen and stage by David Mitchell), will run at the Apollo Theatre from Friday 23 September until Saturday 3 December. You can read our review of the original production here.

Joining Mitchell in the show once more will be Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) as Kate, Helen Monks (Raised by Wolves) as Helen, Rob Rouse (Grownups) as Bottom.

Reprising their stage roles are Jason Callender (Shadow and Bone) as Arragon, Danielle Phillips (Masters of the Air, Evening Standard Future Award 2021) as Judith and Reice Weathers (Ted Lasso) as Mr Whisker.

Joining the show will be award-winning actor John Gordon Sinclair (Gregory's Girl) as Dr John Hall, Gloria Onitiri (101 Dalmatians) as Desiree, and Stewart Wright (Love and Marriage) as Burbage. The cast is completed by Andrew Hodges, Dedun Omole and Annabel Smith.

Writer Ben Elton said today: "Besides Will and Kate many of the other characters from the TV sitcom feature in this new play. Hilarious Helen Monks is back as Shakespeare's grumpy daughter Susanna. Top comic Rob Rouse will once again have us laughing at his Bottom! Gotta say, the brilliant new actors who are joining The Upstart Crow for the first time will have to really pull up their puffling pants if they don't want to get upstaged!"

The production is directed by Sean Foley, with further creative team members to be revealed by the production.