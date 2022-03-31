Full cast for Murder on the Orient Express stage adaptation announced

Chichester Festival Theatre has unveiled its full cast for the upcoming stage version of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express.

The show, adapted from Christie's text by Ken Ludwig, tells the tale of a group of suspects gathered on a train following the death fo a passenger.

Joining the previously revealed Henry Goodman (as the famed detective Hercule Poirot) will be Marc Antolin (as Michel the Conductor), Philip Cairns (as Colonel Arbuthnot), Samuel Collings (as Hector MacQueen), Joanna McCallum (as Princess Dragomiroff), Taz Munyaneza (as Mary Debenham), Patrick Robinson (as Monsieur Bouc), Laura Rogers (as Countess Andrenyi), Sara Stewart (as Helen Hubbard), Joanna van Kampen (as Greta Ohlsson) and Timothy Watson (as Samuel Ratchett), together with Matt Addis, Kelvin Ade, Joelle Dyson, Jacqueline Tate and juvenile actors Sophie Bye and Eleanor Sebastian.

Playing from 13 May to 4 June, it is directed by former CFT artistic director Jonathan Church (Singin' in the Rain) and designed by Robert Jones (Oklahoma!).

The production will have lighting by Mark Henderson, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Christopher Shutt, movement by Lucy Hind, and casting by Gabrielle Dawes CDG. It will also run at Theatre Royal Bath from 9 to 25 June.