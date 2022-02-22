Further cast for The Father and the Assassin at the National announced

Additional casting has been unveiled for The Father and the Assassin, which runs at the National Theatre from May.

Shubham Saraf will play Nathuram Godse in Anupama Chandrasekhar's piece, running on the Olivier stage from May 2022. Sagar Arya, Ayesha Dharker and Peter Singh, previously announced, will be joined by Ankur Bahl, Paul Bazely, Marc Elliott, Ravin J Ganatra, Dinita Gohil, Irvine Iqbal, Nadeem Islam, Tony Jayawardena, Anish Roy, Sid Sagar and Maanuv Thiara,

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham, the production has set and costume design by Rajha Shakiry, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and sound design by Alex Caplen. Music is composed by Siddhartha Khosla, with fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd.

Telling the story of Nathuram Godse, who was responsible for the death of Mahatma Gandhi after initially being one of his devout followers, the play runs from 12 May to 18 June 2022.