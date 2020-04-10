Meet Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon – the new stars of Frozen in the West End

The two stars of Frozen introduce themselves to the world with some rapid-fire questions!

Starring in the piece are Samantha Barks as Elsa and Stephanie McKeon as Anna – find out more about the latest announcement here.

The theatre production is due to open in the West End on 30 October 2020 and will be directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The production has also extended its run, and is now booking until May 2021. In addition to its West End transfer, the show has recently gone on tour around North America and further productions are set to play in Australia, Japan and Hamburg.