Frozen's West End premiere: first look at Samantha Barks, Stephanie McKeon and more in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Frozen in the West End!

Stephanie McKeon, Obioma Ugoala, Samantha Barks and Oliver Ormson

© Marc Brenner

It follows Elsa, who is gifted with ice-manipulating powers, and her relationship with her sister Anna as they try to run a nation.

The cast for the London run is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna), as well as Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Meet the cast in our exclusive video:





Stephanie McKeon, Obioma Ugoala and company

© Marc Brenner

Also appearing are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Stephanie McKeon, Craig Gallivan and Samantha Barks

© Marc Brenner

Frozen, which has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Samantha Barks and company

© Marc Brenner

The production is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus. Musical director has not been announced by the production.

Oliver Ormson and company

© Marc Brenner

Oliver Ormson

© Marc Brenner

Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks

© Marc Brenner

Watch the venue's design preparations here: