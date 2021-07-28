WhatsOnStage Logo
Frozen West End cast play 'Getting to "Snow" You'

Meet the original London cast of Frozen

Frozen 2021 West End cast

No joke – the West End premiere of Frozen is just around the corner, "in summer" no less!

With that in mind, we quizzed the show's five leads – Samantha Barks, Stephanie McKeon, Obioma Ugoala, Craig Gallivan and Oliver Ormson – in our new one-off, Frozen-themed feature "Getting to Snow You" – featuring questions submitted by you, WOS readers!

Frozen, which has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical. It follows Elsa, who is gifted with ice-manipulating powers, and her relationship with her sister Anna as they try to run a nation.

Have a watch below:

Frozen opens at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 27 August, and has just extended into summer 2022.

