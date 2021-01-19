Frozen postpones West End premiere as the production 'reassesses its timeline'

The West End production of Frozen has postponed its opening while uncertainty over the ending of lockdown restrictions continues.

In a social media message, the production revealed that it is going to halt selling tickets for the time being as it searches for new dates. Bookers in April and May 2021 will have their seats moved, with a new opening to be unveiled "as soon as possible".

While certainly a sad day for fans, the arrival of a plethora of vaccines (being rolled out with increasing speed) and greater testing measures should give audiences hope – compared to 2020, the return very much feels like a "when" rather than an "if" for the coming year. But the end of a wait is always the worst bit.

All patrons with pre-existing bookings will automatically be transferred to a new performance date with the same seats, and notified in due course via email, with the show working through bookings chronologically. If the new dates are not suitable, at this point patrons will have the opportunity to request an alternative date or a refund.

The production, which will be presented at a refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Frozen, which has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical. It follows Elsa, who is gifted with ice-manipulating powers, and her relationship with her sister Anna as they try to run a nation.

The cast features Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna), as well as Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Also appearing are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya (first cover Elsa), Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths- Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor (first cover Anna), Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

In an interview with Broadway News earlier this month, Disney's Thomas Schumacher said he expected the production to open in June – with the Australian version of the show having opened a few weeks back to 85 per cent full-houses (due to caps introduced by the government in the country).

You can read the company's announcement below: