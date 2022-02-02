Frantic Assembly reveals touring plans for Othello and Kafka's Metamorphosis

Frantic Assembly has announced its plans for the near future, including a 2022 UK tour of its acclaimed production of Othello and a 2023 UK tour of Kafka's Metamorphosis.

Previously presented in 2008 and 2014, an updated version of Othello, directed by Frantic's artistic director and co-founder Scott Graham and designed by Laura Hopkins, will open at Curve Leicester Studio (19 September to 1 October), before heading to Liverpool Playhouse (4 to 8 October), Theatre Royal Plymouth (11 to 15 October), Theatre Royal York (18 to 22 October), Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (1 to 5 November), Oxford Playhouse (8 to 12 November), The Lowry in Salford Quays (15 to 19 November) and Southampton's MAST Mayflower Studios (22 to 26 November).

A London run has also been confirmed at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith from 19 January to 11 February 2023.

Co-produced with Curve Leicester, the creative team also includes lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Gareth Fry and casting director Will Burton CDG. Music for the production is by Hybrid.

In addition, Graham will direct a brand new take on Kafka's classic novella, Metamorphosis, with a UK tour planned for autumn 2023.

Frantic will explore the devastating impact of the timeless tale of waking up to find oneself hideously transformed in this new co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, Curve Leicester, MAST Mayflower Studios and Lyric Hammersmith. Further details will be announced in due course.

Finally, the company has also announced The Frantic Assembly STUDIO, which will serve as "an innovative new digital resource platform for teaching drama in secondary schools", launching in September 2022.

Graham said: "The Frantic Assembly STUDIO is a really exciting opportunity to bring the drama studio and the realities of the professional rehearsal room closer together. It is vital that our worlds stay relevant to each other and can continue to inspire each other. As well as providing an unparalleled insight into the Frantic Method, I want to give teachers access to the convictions and doubts in the minds of contemporary theatre-makers. This is all a crucial part of the creative process, and it is seldom shared. Our ambition is that Frantic Assembly STUDIO encourages and empowers creativity for both teachers and students."



