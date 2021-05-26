For One Knight Only made available on demand

Lockdown Theatre are rescreening For One Knight Only, featuring luminaries of the British stage.

The Q&A was first seen in November and raised over £300,000 for Acting for Others. The rescreen is in aid of the Royal Theatrical Fund and partner organisation, the Fleabag Support Fund.

Featuring an introduction from the RTF chairwoman Samantha Bond and president Robert Lindsay, the Q&A stars Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith, hosted by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The special evening of intimate conversation sees the actors discuss their careers, inspirations, and share tales about their time in the business.

The Q&A is available for on demand viewing from 28 to 31 May. Tickets are £25 and can be purchased via stream.theatre.

In addition, there is a For One Knight Only poster, signed by the cast, being auctioned via The Royal Theatrical Fund's eBay (ends 31 May). All proceeds will be donated to theatrical charity The Royal Theatrical Fund.