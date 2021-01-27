Theatre flashbacks: Shanay Holmes and Lucie Jones sing "Take Me Or Leave Me" from Rent

It's time for another theatre flashback!

We were invited to an exclusive sneak peek at Shanay Holmes and Lucie Jones rehearsing "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent, ahead of the 20th anniversary UK tour.

The new production of Jonathan Larson's musical opened at Theatr Clwyd in 2016 before visiting London that Christmas.

Larson's musical won four Tony awards and the Pulitzer Prize for best drama in 1996. It ran on Broadway for 12 years and was adapted into a film in 2005.

You can watch the video below:

