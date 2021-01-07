Theatre flashbacks: In the Heights' award-winning London run

"Lights up on Washington Heights" – to hear those lyrics sung on any stage right now would be such a relief.

It'll be three years tomorrow since Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes's In the Heights closed in London (Miranda made a shock appearance at the final performance), and we thought we'd flash back to take a look at the show as part of a new series.

First seen in 2014 at Southwark Playhouse before transferring to the King's Cross Theatre, the UK production was directed by Luke Sheppard (Rent, & Juliet), with choreography by Drew McOnie, design by takis, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen and musical supervision by Tom Deering.

It follows a group of residents in New York's Washington Heights, as they grapple with ambitions, dreams and obstacles. The UK cast featured Sam Mackay as Usnavi alongside a stellar cast including, at various points, the likes of David Bedella, Jade Ewen, Christine Allado, Cleve September, Jocasta Almgill, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Lily Frazer, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Michael Cortez, Gabriela Garcia, Arun-Blair Mangat, Genesis Lynea, Aimie Atkinson, Eve Polycarpou and Joe Aaron Reid.





You can watch Miranda make a special speech during one of the show's 2016 curtain calls here:





Watch the King's Cross trailer here:





While the film version had to be pushed back (it was originally set to premiere last summer but now seems set on a 2021 release). The trailer is below.