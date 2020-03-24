In The Heights movie postpones release date

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to Twitter to confirm that the In the Heights movie will be postponed due to the "uncertainty in the world".

In a statement, Miranda promised that the film will be released "when we can safely gather again" and said that audiences may have to "wait a little longer", with no fixed date stated. The screen version of the Tony Award-winning piece was initially meant to be released in August.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, the musical tells the story of a Hispanic-American community threatened by gentrification.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and more, with Lin-Manuel Miranda also appearing as Piragüero in his show, which has a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also writes the screenplay for the film).

After running on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, the piece had its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2014 before transferring to the King's Cross Theatre, where it ran from 2015 to 2017 and won three Olivier Awards.

Miranda also confirmed last week that a new song will be added to the final version.