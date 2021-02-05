Theatre flashback: Watch Ramin Karimloo sing "Who Is She?" from Doctor Zhivago

It's Friday, the week is petering out, so we thought it was time to have a theatre flashback!

This time around we look back on the UK concert premiere of Doctor Zhivago which took place at Cadogan Hall in September 2019 (a simpler time, for the theatre industry...).

Based on the novel by Boris Pasternak, the show stars Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker as Zhivago and Lara Guishar respectively. Joining them were Rhys Bailey (Young Yurii, Sasha), Maisey Bawden (Olya), Isabella Djuve-Wood (Young Lara), Emma De-Anne Edwards (Anna Gromeko), Darcy Jacobs (Young Tonia), Kelly Mathieson (Tonia Gromeko), Graham Hoadly (Alexander Gromeko), Charlie McCullagh (Pasha Antipov, Strelnikov), Matthew Woodyatt (Viktor Komarovksy), and Trinity Laban Musical Theatre as the ensemble

The show had direction by Jordan Murphy and musical direction by Adam Hoskins.

The musical is written by Michael Weller and has music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Michael Korie and Amy Powers. The piece originally opened on Broadway in 2015 and makes its UK concert debut in September.