Songs for a New World musical to be streamed later this month for online viewers

The virtual production of Songs for a New World will return for a week's worth of streaming from 21 February.

The production, created last year, was filmed entirely in isolation with direction by Séimí Campbell and a cast composed of Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), plus introducing Shem Omari James.

The first musical by iconic composer Jason Robert Brown has musical supervision by Adam Hoskins (Doctor Zhivago) and musical direction by Josh Winstone (The Last Five Years).

You can watch the trailer below:

The show will be available from 21 to 24 February via stream.theatre – you can get your tickets here.