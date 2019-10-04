Five unmissable reasons you need to see Zeus on the Loose starring Vicky Vox

Fancy a night of wild entertainment? Strictly for adults, Zeus on the Loose is a fast-paced, immersive mix of story, song and special effects, fusing breathtaking cabaret with burlesque, circus and more.

1. "There's a bunch of stuff that happens, like shenanigans! Some of it has to do with sex, showing off and, in the end, it's a wild ride to hell!"

Zeus on the Loose is a wild and wanton take on some of the most famous tales in ancient Greek mythology. It sees mythical figures take to the stage, including a randy bisexual Zeus and his scheming wife Hera, plus the guardian of the sinister underworld Hades and the loving sisters Aphrodite and Ilithyia.







2. "It's a unique show – a combination of burlesque, song and cabaret and it's immersive, you get to cut loose!"

3. "You'll see people's talents truly come to life, with projections, lasers, smoke, and fire!"

Written and directed by Emma Rollason, who represented the UK at the famous Burning Man festival, alongside cabaret genius Penni Tovey, this dynamic duo promise to present a night of surprises!







4. "People hang from the ceiling on material that would not support me, but it supports them! They flip, twirl, drop – it's really cool."

The show is not for the faint-hearted, so prepare for immersive storytelling that propels you into the centre of the action! Gaydio presenter Dean McCullough hosts the show as Apollo and promises a night of unspeakable entertainment, with Dream Girls' Michael Afemare as Zeus and Vicky Vox herself as Hades.







5. "Everywhere you look, there is something going on – it's incredibly exciting that way."

What more could you want? Why not book your tickets to see this untold Greek mythology story – it's so wrong!



