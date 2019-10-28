Five undoubtable reasons to see [BLANK] at the Donmar Warehouse

Audiences and critics are loving [BLANK] at the Donmar Warehouse. Alice Birch's captivating writing combined with Maria Aberg's striking direction, and the cast's impressive performances, have dazzled audiences and won ★★★★ and ★★★★★ reviews.

[BLANK] celebrates the 40th anniversary of Clean Break, the leading theatre company working with women affected by the criminal justice system.

Here are five reasons why the team think you should see the production.







© Helen Maybanks





1. The brilliant cast

'Aberg's company nail it' ★★★★ WhatsOnStage

[BLANK] features a 16-strong, all-female cast who switch impressively between multiple roles. Whilst there's been praise for the whole ensemble, a particular mention has to go to Jackie Clune (who appeared in the Shakespeare Trilogy, the Donmar's first collaboration with Clean Break), Kate O'Flynn (fresh from her appearance in the end of history… at the Royal Court) and Jemima Rooper (who played Audrey in Maria Aberg's acclaimed production of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

On press night, the company spoke to WhatsOnStage about the play, the process and why they wanted to be involved:









2. Alice Birch's gripping writing

'A delicious provocation from one of our most exciting playwrights' ★★★★ Daily Telegraph

[BLANK] is another form-bendingly brilliant hit from one of our most exciting writers. Alice's work on stage includes Anatomy of a Suicide, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again and Ophelias Zimmer but she's also a prolific screen writer. Alice won multiple awards for the hit indie film Lady Macbeth, is a story editor on HBO's Succession, and is also co-writer of the soon-to-be-released TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People.

'[BLANK] @DonmarWarehouse is incredible. Just as good as Anatomy of a Suicide or possibly better. Alice Birch is doing some of the best work out there, seriously.' @SarahtheFox_







© Helen Maybanks





3. Maria Aberg's beautiful direction

'Potent… wit abounds' ★★★★★ Independent

In the past 18 months, director Maria Aberg has given us both an intensely blood-soaked The Duchess of Malfi at the RSC and an utterly joyous Little Shop of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. In [BLANK] she blends darkly comic moments into a series of heartfelt stories about the impact of the criminal justice system on women and their families, opening our eyes to these stories that are so rarely told.







© Helen Maybanks





4. The stunning design

'Mesmerising' ★★★★ Time Out

There are few theatres more intimate than the Donmar, and being so close gives you the chance to fully appreciate the design team's exceptional work. Rosie Elnile's ingenious design is a striking series of boxes split over two levels. It's beautifully lit in eye-catching stripes of colour by Jess Bernberg, whilst Heta Multanen's atmospheric video adds to the drama of this punchy production.







© Helen Maybanks





5. It's an unforgettable experience

'An astonishing achievement' ★★★★ Evening Standard

Donmar artistic director Michael Longhurst has labelled his first season as 'Important Stories, Thrillingly Told'. [BLANK] is both of these things and this clever storytelling transforms hard-hitting tales into an unforgettable cry of resilience that you'll be talking about long after you've left the theatre.

'[BLANK] @DonmarWarehouse is extraordinary. Utterly extraordinary. What an ensemble of perfect performances. So funny. So powerful' @_alexpacker

Exciting and extraordinary, [BLANK] is not to be missed. Performances run until 30 November – book now.