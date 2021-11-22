First look at Ramin Karimloo and the cast of Rumi The Musical in rehearsals

Rehearsal shots for Rumi The Musical have been released ahead of tomorrow's world premiere at the London Coliseum.

Penned by Dana Al Fardan and Nadim Naaman, the show is based on the tale of the legendary 13th century poet Rumi, with the piece utilising his lyrics to chart the story of his life.

The production is directed by Bronagh Lagan and choreographed by Anjali Mehra, with Middle Eastern musical supervision by Maias Alyamani. It will also feature a 29-piece orchestra, conducted by the show's orchestrator and arranger Joe Davison. Vocal arrangements are by Nikki Davison.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lightning designer Nic Farman, sound designer Simon Hendry and video design is by Matt Powell. Further creatives include Aran Cherkez as assistant director, Natalie Pound as assistant musical director and Mark Samaras as assistant choreographer.

The cast is led by Ramin Karimloo alongside Nadim Naaman, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Soophia Foroughi, Ahmed Hamad, Yazdan Qafouri, Johan Munir and Benjamin Armstrong, with an ensemble featuring Roshani Abbey, Amira Al Shanti, Eva-Theresa Chokarian, Maëva Feitelson, Sasha Ghoshal, Blythe Jandoo, Ediz Mahmut, Zara Naeem, Mark Samaras and Aliza Vakil.

The musical will be staged at the massive London venue for two performances on 23 and 24 November.

Tickets are on sale below.

Ramin Karimloo

© Bonnie Britain

Soophia Foroughi

© Bonnie Britain

Ahmed Hamad and Casey Al-Shaqsy

© Bonnie Britain

Nadim Naaman and Soophia Foroughi

© Bonnie Britain

Nadim Naaman and Soophia Foroughi

© Bonnie Britain

The company of Rumi The Musical

© Bonnie Britain