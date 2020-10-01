Exclusive: First listen to After You, recorded at the London Coliseum

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first listen to new musical After You, which was filmed at the London Coliseum in the West End.

Written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and directed by Jordan Murphy, the piece follows two people who meet by chance at a cabaret show, only to start a secret affair.

It stars Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables) and Alexia Khadime (The Prince of Egypt), with Parker also serving as musical director. Within the band are Alex Hillman, Adam Higgs, Will Hillman and Dave Hornberger, with Martin Higgins orchestrating.

Stream.theatre is a recently launched platform presenting online streams of high-quality productions – including a range of solo concerts from a variety of musical stars. New shows, such as musical revivals, are expected to be revealed very soon.

The musical is being presented twice on Saturday 3 October at 14.30pm and 19.30pm. Tickets and further info are available via the stream.theatre website.