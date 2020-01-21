Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End: first look at Noah Thomas, Bianca Del Rio and more

Brand new production images have been released for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which continues its run with a brand new cast at the Apollo Theatre.

Marlon G Day

© Matt Crockett

Currently in the show are Noah Thomas as Jamie, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, David O'Reilly in the role of Laika Virgin, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock and Jordan Ricketts playing Dean.

Noah Thomas (Jamie) and Hiba Elchikhe (Pritti)

© Matt Crockett

New cast members also include Zion Battles (Levi), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Ebony Clarke (Swing/Dance Captain), Joe Wolstenholme (Swing) and Brian James Leys (Understudy).

Continuing with the show are current cast members: Melissa Jacques (Margaret New), Preeya Kalidas (Miss Hedge), Sejal Keshwala (Ray), Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio (Hugo/Loco Chanelle), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Marlon G. Day (Dad), Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Harriet Payne (Bex), Tilly La Belle Yengo (Fatimah), Marvyn Charles (Swing), Rachel Seirian (Swing) and Gillian Ford (Understudy).

The company of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

© Matt Crockett

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the West End later that year. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical.

Noah Thomas (Jamie) and Bianca Del Rio (Loco Channelle)

© Matt Crockett

Noah Thomas (Jamie) and Jordan Ricketts (Dean)

© Matt Crockett

Melissa Jacques (Margaret) and Noah Thomas (Jamie)

© Matt Crockett