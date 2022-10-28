Encanto Hollywood Bowl concert to be streamed on Disney Plus

You can welcome the Family Madrigal into your homes this Christmas with special streamed concert titled Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring numbers from the upcoming major concert event.

The evening will star performers from the film including Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) as well as special guests, including Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda. Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will also provide a special introduction.

The live-to-film concert experience will feature an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and iconic numbers including "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure".

The concert will take place live on 11 and 12 November, with both performances filmed for a Disney Plus release from Wednesday 28 December.

Beatriz said today: "Encanto has connected with people in so many important and wonderful ways, and playing Mirabel was an incredibly powerful and life-changing experience. I'm beyond thrilled to perform these beautiful songs live, along with my fellow Encanto cast, in one of the most iconic concert venues in the world."