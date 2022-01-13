Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen and more to appear at Park Theatre's Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2

Further special guests have been revealed for the return of the Park Theatre's murder mystery fundraiser, which begins performances next month.

The previously announced show – entitled Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 – is helmed by artistic director Jez Bond and sees a different unrehearsed celebrity join the cast at each performance in the role of the inspector. Who will appear on any given night is a mystery in itself.

New names added to the line-up include (in alphabetical order) Marcus Brigstocke, Jim Broadbent, Simon Callow, Adrian Dunbar, Mark Gatiss, David Haig, Suranne Jones, Paterson Joseph, Maureen Lipman, Jason Manford, Tim McInnerny, Ian McKellen, Neil Morrissey, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sue Perkins, Tony Robinson, Hugo Speer, Emma Thompson, Tim Vine, and Bradley Walsh, with Stephen Fry also lending his voice as the Captain at every presentation.

They join fellow guest stars Clive Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Gyles Brandreth, Michele Collins, Harry Hill, Adam Hills, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Joanna Lumley, Stephen Mangan, Lee Mack, David Mitchell, Clarke Peters, Meera Syal and Johnny Vegas.

Bond commented: "Whodunnit was such a success in 2019, we felt it was only right to bring back the concept; with an utterly new script. The support we have had from some of the very biggest names in film, TV, music and theatre has absolutely blown us away and we're delighted and honoured to see a huge number of returning Inspectors as well as the terrific new ones who have come on board."

The core cast for the production includes Lewis Bruniges, Mark Cameron, Caroline Deverill, Candida Gubbins, Aisha Numah, Adam Samuel-Bal, Robert Blackwood and Molly Barton.

A spoof comedy set on board a luxury cruise ship, Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 is written by Bond and Mark Cameron and features set and costume design by Zahra Mansouri, lighting design by Julian McCready, sound design by Andre T and choreography and movement direction by Natasha Harrison.

Running from 9 February to 12 March, each performance will be followed by a Q and A session with the celebrity guest and patrons will also be given the opportunity – via a £10 ballot – to appear in the show themselves in a minor but crucial role.

Tickets are on sale below.