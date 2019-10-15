Emma Rice to receive Outstanding Contribution award at the UK Theatre Awards 2019

Emma Rice will receive the 2019 Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award at the UK Theatre Awards later this month.

Designer Vicki Mortimer will present the award to Rice during the 27 October ceremony at London's Guildhall, in recognition of the unique, innovative and socially relevant work that she has created and directed, and her significant influence on the contemporary theatre landscape.

A performer, director and artistic director at Kneehigh for 20 years, Rice was the artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe in 2016 before founding her own company – Wise Children– in 2018. Her work includes The Flying Lovers Of Vitebsk, Tristan And Yseult, The Wild Bride, The Red Shoes, Brief Encounter and A Matter Of Life And Death for Kneehigh, the West End production of The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg, the Shakespeare's Globe productions Romantics Anonymous and A Midsummer Night's Dream and the RSC production of The Empress.

Her recent touring adaptation of Angela Carter's Wise Children will be screened in over 250 cinemas across the UK and Ireland this month, and her production of Enid Blyton's Malory Towers toured the country this summer.

Ahead of accepting the award, Rice said: "Oh my! I am proud, excited and utterly thrilled to be receiving the Outstanding Contribution Award at the UK Theatre Awards. This award is particularly meaningful to me as it not only recognises the body of work I have made over the years, but also the community of artists that I have made it with – a treasured community that remains loyal and inspirational to this day, as Wise Children goes from strength to strength."

Past recipients of the UK Theatre's Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award include critic Lyn Gardner, actor Ian McKellen, choreographer Matthew Bourne and actor Maxine Peake.

