UK Theatre Awards 2019 nominees announced

The nominees for this year's UK Theatre Awards have been revealed.

The awards recognise performing talent across the UK.

Shows with a number of nominations include Life of Pi at Sheffield Crucible, while Manchester's Royal Exchange also received nods for its productions of West Side Story, Death of a Salesman and Hobson's Choice.

The results will be announced on Sunday 27 October.

The nominees in full:

Achievement in Dance

Scottee for Fat Blokes an uplifting collaboration with choreographer Lea Anderson and a gutsy cast

Scottish Ballet for the world premiere of Helen Pickett's outstanding dance-theatre adaptation of The Crucible

Yorke Dance Project for their unique Cohan Collective initiative and distinctive programming

Achievement in Opera

Buxton International Festival at Buxton Opera House for the world premiere of Georgiana

Opera North for Tosca

Welsh National Opera for War and Peace

Best Musical Production

The Color Purple directed by Tinuke Craig, a Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome co-production

Standing At The Sky's Edge directed by Robert Hastie, a Sheffield Theatres production

West Side Story directed by Sarah Frankcom, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production

Best New Play

Life of Pi adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti, from the novel by Yann Martel, a Sheffield Theatres Production

The Watsons by Laura Wade, a Chichester Festival Theatre production

Ulster American by David Ireland, a Traverse Theatre Company production at Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Play Revival

Death of a Salesman directed by Sarah Frankcom, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production

Equus directed by Ned Bennett, an English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East production

Plenty directed by Kate Hewitt, a Chichester Festival Theatre production

Best Show for Children and Young People

Billionaire Boy The Musical directed by Luke Sheppard, a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production in association with Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Noughts and Crosses directed by Esther Richardson, a Pilot Theatre and Derby Theatre production

Tale Trail to The Wind In The Willows directed by Teresa Heskins, a New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme production

Best Director

Atri Banerjee for Hobson's Choice, a Royal Exchange Theatre production

Katie Posner for My Mother Said I Never Should, a Theatre By the Lake production

Max Webster for Life of Pi, a Sheffield Theatres Production

Best Design

Carolyn Downing, Andrzej Goulding, Tim Hatley and Tim Lutkin for Life of Pi, a Sheffield Theatres Production

Ti Green for Touching the Void, a Royal & Derngate Northampton, Bristol Old Vic, Royal Lyceum Edinburgh and Fuel co-production

Rosanna Vize for The Audience, a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production

Best Performance in a Play

Faye Castelow for The Audience, a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production

Hiran Abeysekera for Life of Pi, a Sheffield Theatres Production

Kudzai Sitima for Princess & The Hustler, an Eclipse Theatre Company, Bristol Old Vic and Hull Truck Theatre production

Mark Gatiss for The Madness of King George III, a Nottingham Playhouse production

Best Performance in a Musical

Audrey Brisson, for Amélie The Musical a Watermill Theatre, Hartshorn–Hook Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Broadway Asia production

Jenna Russell for The Bridges of Madison County, a Menier Chocolate Factory production

Rebecca Trehearn for Sweet Charity, a Nottingham Playhouse production

Best Supporting Performance

Esh Alladi for Hobson's Choice, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production

Jocasta Almgill for West Side Story, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production

Emmanuel Kojo for Oklahoma! a Chichester Festival Theatre production





Off Stage Categories





Digital Innovation

Hull Truck Theatre

Northern Ballet

Scottish Ballet

Excellence in Arts Education

Derby Theatre

Oldham Coliseum Theatre

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

Excellence in Inclusivity

Bush Theatre

Mercury Theatre

Royal and Derngate, Northampton

Excellence in Touring

National Theatre of Scotland

Northern Ballet

Pilot Theatre

Workforce Award

Hull Truck Theatre

Mayflower Theatre

Northern Stage

UK's Most Welcoming Theatre

New Vic Theatre - Newcastle-under-Lyme

Storyhouse - Chester

Young Vic - London