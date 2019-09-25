UK Theatre Awards 2019 nominees announced
The award winners will be announced at the end of October
The nominees for this year's UK Theatre Awards have been revealed.
The awards recognise performing talent across the UK.
Shows with a number of nominations include Life of Pi at Sheffield Crucible, while Manchester's Royal Exchange also received nods for its productions of West Side Story, Death of a Salesman and Hobson's Choice.
The results will be announced on Sunday 27 October.
The nominees in full:
Achievement in Dance
Scottee for Fat Blokes an uplifting collaboration with choreographer Lea Anderson and a gutsy cast
Scottish Ballet for the world premiere of Helen Pickett's outstanding dance-theatre adaptation of The Crucible
Yorke Dance Project for their unique Cohan Collective initiative and distinctive programming
Achievement in Opera
Buxton International Festival at Buxton Opera House for the world premiere of Georgiana
Opera North for Tosca
Welsh National Opera for War and Peace
Best Musical Production
The Color Purple directed by Tinuke Craig, a Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome co-production
Standing At The Sky's Edge directed by Robert Hastie, a Sheffield Theatres production
West Side Story directed by Sarah Frankcom, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production
Best New Play
Life of Pi adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti, from the novel by Yann Martel, a Sheffield Theatres Production
The Watsons by Laura Wade, a Chichester Festival Theatre production
Ulster American by David Ireland, a Traverse Theatre Company production at Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Best Play Revival
Death of a Salesman directed by Sarah Frankcom, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production
Equus directed by Ned Bennett, an English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East production
Plenty directed by Kate Hewitt, a Chichester Festival Theatre production
Best Show for Children and Young People
Billionaire Boy The Musical directed by Luke Sheppard, a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production in association with Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
Noughts and Crosses directed by Esther Richardson, a Pilot Theatre and Derby Theatre production
Tale Trail to The Wind In The Willows directed by Teresa Heskins, a New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme production
Best Director
Atri Banerjee for Hobson's Choice, a Royal Exchange Theatre production
Katie Posner for My Mother Said I Never Should, a Theatre By the Lake production
Max Webster for Life of Pi, a Sheffield Theatres Production
Best Design
Carolyn Downing, Andrzej Goulding, Tim Hatley and Tim Lutkin for Life of Pi, a Sheffield Theatres Production
Ti Green for Touching the Void, a Royal & Derngate Northampton, Bristol Old Vic, Royal Lyceum Edinburgh and Fuel co-production
Rosanna Vize for The Audience, a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production
Best Performance in a Play
Faye Castelow for The Audience, a Nuffield Southampton Theatres production
Hiran Abeysekera for Life of Pi, a Sheffield Theatres Production
Kudzai Sitima for Princess & The Hustler, an Eclipse Theatre Company, Bristol Old Vic and Hull Truck Theatre production
Mark Gatiss for The Madness of King George III, a Nottingham Playhouse production
Best Performance in a Musical
Audrey Brisson, for Amélie The Musical a Watermill Theatre, Hartshorn–Hook Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Broadway Asia production
Jenna Russell for The Bridges of Madison County, a Menier Chocolate Factory production
Rebecca Trehearn for Sweet Charity, a Nottingham Playhouse production
Best Supporting Performance
Esh Alladi for Hobson's Choice, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production
Jocasta Almgill for West Side Story, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester production
Emmanuel Kojo for Oklahoma! a Chichester Festival Theatre production
Off Stage Categories
Digital Innovation
Hull Truck Theatre
Northern Ballet
Scottish Ballet
Excellence in Arts Education
Derby Theatre
Oldham Coliseum Theatre
Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent
Excellence in Inclusivity
Bush Theatre
Mercury Theatre
Royal and Derngate, Northampton
Excellence in Touring
National Theatre of Scotland
Northern Ballet
Pilot Theatre
Workforce Award
Hull Truck Theatre
Mayflower Theatre
Northern Stage
UK's Most Welcoming Theatre
New Vic Theatre - Newcastle-under-Lyme
Storyhouse - Chester
Young Vic - London