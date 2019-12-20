Emilia Clarke to make West End debut in The Seagull, directed by Jamie Lloyd

Game of Thrones and Last Christmas star Emilia Clarke will make her West End debut in 2020, it has been confirmed.

Clarke will star in Anya Reiss' new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, directed by Jamie Lloyd, running at the Playhouse from 11 March 2020.

Best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the cult HBO show with other credits including Solo: A Star Wars Story and Me Before You, Clarke will take on the part of Nina in Reiss' adaptation, which brings Chekhov's 1895 play into the modern-day. It follows a group of characters, all based at an isolated house in the country, that console each other as their dreams fall apart.

Clarke trained at the Drama Centre in London, with stage credits including Breakfast on Tiffany's on Broadway and Sense in London. Reiss previously adapted The Seagull at Southwark Playhouse in 2012, and won the Most Promising Playwright Award at both the Critics Circle and Evening Standard awards after her debut play Spur of the Moment ran at the Royal Court in 2010. She has since gone on to adapt Spring Awakening for Headlong.

Jamie Lloyd directs the show with design by Soutra GIlmour, following on his major successes in 2019 on Betrayal, Evita and, currently running, Cyrano de Bergerac. Lloyd will also be directing Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House later in 2020.

Clarke said: "I am over the moon to be playing Nina in Jamie Lloyd's interpretation of The Seagull. I've long been a fan of the singular vision he brings to each of his masterful productions and the way he approaches classical texts. We are so lucky to be working with Anya's brilliant adaptation, as she brings a light touch of modernity to this beautifully crafted play. I cannot wait to get stuck in with these two visionaries."

Further casting for The Seagull, which runs until 30 May, is to be announced.