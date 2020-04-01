Eight theatre things to do as a family during lockdowns

With plenty of time to spend with your family now we're all staying inside, we round up eight stage-y things you can do together that are fun for all ages!

1. Theatre Clwyd's 'Together'

The theatre has introduced a video series on their website which encourages young ones and their families to watch and create things together. From sampling clips in the archive to getting arty, the videos are lead by different members of the theatre's team. You can get started here.





2. Kneehigh's 'Windows' series

The incredible company has been releasing Instagram TV episodes setting you creative challenges, including having a boogie and making up a silly story – perfect for keeping those creative juices up!





3 Watch Wind in the Willows

The Wind in the Willows

© Helen Maybanks

The family favourite musical based on the classic story is now available to watch online for free! Starring Rufus Hound, Simon Lipkin and Denise Welch, you'll have a whale of a time revisiting this delightful tale.





4. Warm up with some musical tunes

If you're looking for a way to do some PE inside, then why not throw on a playlist of the ultimate musical songs guaranteed to make you get off the sofa! You can check out our list of perfect indoor workout songs here.





5. Make a show-inspired recipe

If you have some ingredients at the back of your cupboard, why not see what theatre-inspired treat you can make? From Bruce Bogtrotter's chocolate cake to Come From Away's Cheese and Fish, we've already created some recipes to start you off - can you think of any more?





6. Watch BalletBoyz's Deluxe

BalletBoyz

© George Piper

For those who love dance, why not watch the BalletBoyz's show Deluxe, which was due to open at Sadler's Wells this month. Luckily, the company has released it online and it's free to watch!





7. Take a digital dance class

Continuing with the dance theme, Sadler's Wells will also be presenting dance workshops for both young children and the over 60s - so dust off those legwarmers and get ready to bust some moves!





8. Little Angel Theatre's daily stories

The children's theatre will be releasing a daily video story on their website, alongside two guides for how to interact with it: one for three to six year-olds and another for up to 11-year-olds. There will also be a weekly Crafternoon session via video, where you can get creative at home.