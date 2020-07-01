Two more drive-in shows announce London performances

Two more productions will be performing outdoors for UK audiences this summer.

Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain, which unveiled its UK tour last month, has announced it will play at the Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield from 19 to 23 August 2020. Following that, Dinosaur World Live will play from 26 to 30 August 2020 at the same location.

Both productions will be entirely family-friendly and feature socially distanced vehicles and contact-free ticketing.

This 50-minute Dinosaur World Live is written and directed by Derek Bond. Puppet design is by Max Humphries, puppet direction by Laura Cubitt with puppet consultancy by Toby Olié.

Further shows for the Drive-In at Meridian Water are to be revealed soon.

Earlier this week, Six the Musical announced it would be providing drive-in performances across the country this summer.