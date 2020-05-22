A drive-in cinema will open in London to screen films, pre-recorded theatre and live events

A drive-in cinema, which will screen films, recorded theatre shows and more, will open in Enfield.

Tickets for the first film screenings are on sale now, including showings of La La Land, Bad Boys for Life, Dirty Dancing, Prscillia Queen of the Desert and The Terminator. Further titles, including theatre productions, are to be announced.

Cars will be spaced two metres apart, with all tickets scanned through closed car windows. Food and drink will be ordered from audience mobile phones and delivered to their vehicle, while toilets will be on-site and cleaned between uses. The price is £35 per car.

Producer Laura Elmes said: "I am delighted to be launching The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield. After the events of the last few months the appetite to experience live entertainment but in a safe and socially distant way is growing.

"The safety and enjoyment of our customers will be our first priority, so I can think of no better way to start to enjoy cinema and live entertainment than by doing it in a completely contact free way. At ‘The Drive In' audiences will stay in their cars whilst still enjoying the incredible experience of cinema, pre-recorded theatre and live events. We hope audiences cannot wait to be entertained again."

The Meridian Water site is operated by Troubadour Theatres, who own the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

There will also be ten free car tickets per showing to NHS and care workers. You can find out more here, with films kicking off from early July.