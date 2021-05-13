Dragons and Other Mythical Beasts at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and on tour announces cast

Casting has been announced for Dragons and Other Mythical Beasts at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and on tour.

Featuring a menagerie of fantastical creatures, the family show will commence its tour on 21 July 2021 before visiting the outdoor London venue from 13 August to 5 September, running in tandem with Carousel.

Appearing in the show are Ben Galpin (Dave the Hero Trainer), Antony Antunes (Puppeteer / Puppet Captain), Emily Cooper (Puppeteer / Puppet Technician), Elaine Hartley (Puppeteer), Samuel Parker (Puppeteer / Understudy Host), and Liam Wright (Puppeteer).

The show will subsequently tour after its London run with dates well into 2022. The production is co-directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity) and Laura Cubitt (Running Wild), with associate director Emma Brunton, assistant director Nicky Allpress, puppet designer Max Humphries, set and costume designer James Perkins, costume supervisor Louise Smith, composer and sound designer Max Pappenheim and lighting designer John Maddox.