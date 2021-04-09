Donmar Warehouse to present Constellations in the West End during refurbishment

The Donmar Warehouse has announced four casts of two will appear in a new production of Constellations in the West End.

The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (playing from 18 June to 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June to 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July to 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August to 12 September).

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the show is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.

The show portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Audiences will be socially distanced with risk mitigation measures in place to help prevent the spread of infection.

Rather than playing at the venue's central London home, the piece will be presented at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand while the Donmar undertakes a series of essential building works. According to the venue, works will "significantly improve the accessibility of the Donmar" with the likes of a street-level ramp, automated front doors and more.

The venue will also tour its hit show Blindness' to Oxford Playhouse, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Theatr Clwyd, Yvonne Arnaud, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Eden Court and Poole Lighthouse between 28 May and 17 July 2021. A new piece, Adult Children'', will be created in a "digital replica" of the Donmar's venue by Ella Hickson and ScanLAB Projects alongside Sacha Wares' new company Trial and Error.

Over 500 free tickets for Constellations will be available for audiences aged under 26. In addition, 5000 tickets priced at £20 will be available across the run.

Tickets for Constellations go on sale on 16 April.