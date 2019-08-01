Doctor Zhivago musical concert at Cadogan Hall full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming UK concert premiere of Doctor Zhivago.

The performance is due to take place at Cadogan Hall on 1 September at 2pm and 6.30pm. Based on the novel by Boris Pasternak, the show will star Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker as Zhivago and Lara Guishar.

Joining them will be Rhys Bailey (Young Yurii, Sasha), Maisey Bawden (Olya), Isabella Djuve-Wood (Young Lara), Emma De-Anne Edwards (Anna Gromeko), Darcy Jacobs (Young Tonia), Kelly Mathieson (Tonia Gromeko), Graham Hoadly (Alexander Gromeko), Charlie McCullagh (Pasha Antipov, Strelnikov), Matthew Woodyatt (Viktor Komarovksy), and Trinity Laban Musical Theatre as the ensemble

The piece follows Zhivago, a political idealist, poet and doctor who is torn by living a life with his wife, and the mysterious Lara Guishar.

The musical is written by Michael Weller and has music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Michael Korie and Amy Powers. The piece originally opened on Broadway in 2015 and makes its UK concert debut in September. Tickets are on sale via WhatsOnStage.