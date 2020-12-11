Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid confirms further casting

In a bumper evening of announcements, Disney revealed a variety of new details about upcoming projects – including casting for The Little Mermaid.

As previously reported, Halle Bailey will take on the role of mermaid Ariel, Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula, Javier Bardem will play King Triton, Daveed Diggs is Sebastian, with Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Menken has stated that he and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be writing four new songs for the movie, on top of those featured in the original. It is directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by David Magee.

Disney released the below image, while also confirming that a new Moana comedy Disney Plus series was in the works, while also promising a follow-up to The Princess and the Frog, a Hocus Pocus sequel, a follow-up to Enchanted, a live-action Pinocchio and a new Sister Act film.

Furthermore, WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor Fra Fee has joined new Marvel series Hawkeye.