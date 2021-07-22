Disney's free pop-up space in the West End: first look

WhatsOnStage had a first look around Disney's swanky new pop-up in central London – showcasing its upcoming West End shows and national tours!

Take a look below: the space will allow visitors to go behind-the-scenes with masks, props, puppets and more from shows including Frozen, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Fiona Pearce, marketing director at Disney Theatrical, said today: "This year, more than ever, it felt important to bring the joy of Disney's stage shows back where they belong in the West End, spotlighting each in our first ever walk-through experience. Free for everyone, this Pop-Up for all ages, is a much-needed dose of fun where guests can enjoy the craft and beauty of our productions. Come, "Be Our Guest"."