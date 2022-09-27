Disney releases new version of Frozen for schools and youth groups

A new version of Disney's Frozen the Musical has been released for schools and youth groups in the UK and Ireland.

According to press material, "Frozen Jr brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life in a version specially adapted for youth performers between ages 8 and 18.

"In its compact, 60-minute running time, Disney's Frozen Jr features the hits and highlights from the iconic animated film classic, as well as songs written for the current West End production, now running at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane."

The release, by Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group, is being celebrated with a competition that will give one lucky school or youth group the chance to perform an excerpt from Frozen Jr at MTI's Junior Theatre Festival (JTF).

The successful group will receive free access to the Festival, on 29 April 2023, a travel and accommodation bursary of £1500 and be invited to perform "Fixer Upper" from the show on the main stage during the Festival's awards ceremony.

Ryan Macaulay, director of operations, education and development for MTI's London office, said: "We can't wait to share the magic of Disney's Frozen Jr with young performers all over the UK and Ireland."