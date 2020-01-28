Disney delays Frozen priority on-sale by a week after "issues with partner's ticketing platform"

Disney has delayed the priority on-sale for Frozen in the West End, the company has announced.

The on-sale, which was due to take place this week, has now been delayed until next week. All members who have signed up for the event have been notified.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, the musical will open the newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, which is currently undergoing a £60 million restoration project and has been dark since 5 January 2019 after the closing of 42nd Street.

It was recently announced that Samantha Barks would star in the show as Elsa, with further casting to be announced.





The statement from Disney:

"Disney has made the difficult decision to delay the Frozen priority on sale due to issues that have arisen with our partner's ticketing platform for the Theatre Royal Drury Lane over the last 24 hours.

"Priority booking will now take place next week. Disney wants you to have the best and smoothest booking experience possible, and we have therefore come to the conclusion that it is better to wait a few more days and resolve any outstanding problems.

"Please be assured, there will be just as many tickets available for you to book when priority booking does take place. Please keep an eye out for another email by the end of this week with more information."