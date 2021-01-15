The Devil Wears Prada musical delays world premiere until 2022

As was probably inevitable, the world premiere of the new Devil Wears Prada musical has been delayed again by the ongoing pandemic.

Initially expected to have a pre-Broadway run last year, the stage show has now found new dates in 2022 in Chicago, after first being pushed back to this year. It will play from July, with specific schedule to be confirmed.

Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, Something Rotten!) will take on the iconic role of Miranda Priestley, with Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day) as Andy. Further casting is to be revealed.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

The stage production is directed by Anna D Shapiro, and features music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and a book by Paul Rudnick. Nadia DiGiallonardo is the show's musical supervisor and casting is by Stephen Kopel.