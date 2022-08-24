Death Drop: Back In The Habit confirms West End run

The UK touring production of Death Drop: Back In The Habit has added a West End engagement to its schedule.

The new drag comedy, a follow-up to 2020's Death Drop, is set to run at the Garrick Theatre from 8 to 20 November.

TuckShop creative director and producer Christopher D Clegg commented: "We cannot wait to return to the Garrick Theatre with an all new Death Drop this autumn. Audiences have truly fallen in love with TuckShop's special mix of theatre and drag, and to bring our brand of murder-mystery ridiculousness back to the West End with an all new twist, is so exciting."

Presented in collaboration with Trafalgar Theatre Productions, the piece is written by Rob Evans (based on an original idea by Clegg) and directed by Jesse Jones. It follows Sis Marple as she attempts to solve the case of a serial "slayer" at a convent filled with fabulous nuns, with casting to be announced shortly.

The tour opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 27 October, before heading to Dartford prior to the Garrick run and then continuing to Wycombe, Cardiff, Crewe, Brighton, Blackpool, Sheffield, Leicester, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and culminating in Birmingham on 18 March 2023.

