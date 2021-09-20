Cast for Dear Evan Hansen's West End return revealed

Complete casting has been revealed for Dear Evan Hansen's West End return.

Sam Tutty returns to the role that won him the 2020 WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. He will be joined by returning cast members Lucy Anderson (Zoe Murphy), Doug Colling (Connor Murphy) and Marcus Harman (who will play Evan Hansen at certain performances), Jack Loxton (Jared Kleinman), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen), Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy) and Rupert Young (Larry Murphy).

Iona Fraser (Rent) takes on the role of Alana Beck. Completing the company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

It has words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Danny Mefford, with design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Paul.

WhatsOnStage said of this five-star show when it first ran in November 2019: "Dear Evan Hansen is a desperately powerful exploration of a troubled teen sacrificing the truth for a sense of comfort – startlingly relevant for a world swaddled in screens and fleeting fictions."

The show returns from 26 October.