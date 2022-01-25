Dear Evan Hansen extends West End run

Dear Evan Hansen has extended its stay at the Noël Coward Theatre.

The show is currently led by Sam Tutty who has returned to the lead role of Evan Hansen that won him the 2020 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

He is joined by cast members Lucy Anderson (Zoe Murphy), Doug Colling (Connor Murphy), Marcus Harman (who plays Evan Hansen at certain performances), Jack Loxton (Jared Kleinman), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen), Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy), Rupert Young (Larry Murphy) and Iona Fraser (Alana Beck).

Completing the Company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Choreography is by Danny Mefford, with scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire.

Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. UK casting is by Jill Green Casting, Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Judith Schoenfeld is the production supervisor, general management is by 101 Productions Ltd with Adam Speers as UK Executive Producer.

The piece follows a teenager who causes a calamity after pretending to be a deceased classmate's friend. The show has extended and is now on sale to 22 October 2022.

WhatsOnStage said of this five-star show when it first ran in November 2019: "Dear Evan Hansen is a desperately powerful exploration of a troubled teen sacrificing the truth for a sense of comfort – startlingly relevant for a world swaddled in screens and fleeting fictions."



