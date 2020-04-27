David Walliams' The Midnight Gang musical to be streamed online for free by Chichester Festival Theatre

Chichester Festival Theatre has announced that two more of its productions will be streamed online for free.

The venue's musical adaptation of David Walliams' The Midnight Gang will be available from 30 April for 30 days. Penned by Bryony Lavery with music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, the show opened in the autumn of 2018. The cast included Jennie Dale, Matthew Cavendish, Marilyn Cutts, Dickon Gough, Tim Mahendran and Lucy Vandi.

From 21 May, Anna Ledwich's adaptation of Beauty and the Beast (with music and lyrics by Richard Taylor) will also be available for a month. The show originally ran in Chichester in 2017.

Both productions will be captioned for Deaf/deaf and hard of hearing audiences, and Polish-language captions will also be available. Audio introductions will help set the scene for blind and partially sighted audiences.