David Hasselhoff celebrates 9 to 5 the Musical gala night at the Savoy Theatre

David Hasselhoff celebrated a special gala night at the Savoy Theatre last night as he began his run in 9 to 5 the Musical, created by Dolly Parton.

Hasselhoff – playing Franklin Hart Jr – joins Caroline Sheen as Violet Newstead, Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes and Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith. The cast is completed by Victoria Anderson, Alexander Bartles, Simon Campbell, Alexander Day, Rhiane Drummond, Demmileigh Foster, Molly-May Gardiner, Llandyll Gove, Ben Irish, Jenny Legg, Natasha Mould, Sean Needham, Jon Reynolds, James Royden-Lyley, Giles Surridge, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Sasha Wareham and Emily Woodford.

Loading...

The TV star is most famous for his role as Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch and Michael Knight in Knight Rider. His stage credits include Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, The Producers in Las Vegas and as Billy Flynn in Chicago at the West End's Adelphi Theatre. He has also appeared as a judge on both NBC's America's Got Talent and ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

The musical's book is by Patricia Resnick – the film's original screenwriter – with music and lyrics by Parton, direction by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervision, reductions and extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe and Anne Vosser.