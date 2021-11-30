West Side Story announces soundtrack release date and details

Hollywood Records has confirmed release dates for the West Side Story original motion picture soundtrack.

Steven Spielberg's eagerly anticipated remake of the 1961 classic, itself adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical, hits UK cinema screens on Friday 10 December and physical copies of the soundtrack will also be available for purchase from that same date. Digital and Dolby Atmos formats will become available, however, this coming Friday, 3 December.

Vocals from the film's cast featured on the recording include Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Rita Moreno.

The score features music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, who sadly passed away on 26 November, and has been arranged and adapted for the new film by composer David Newman.

Other creatives for the soundtrack include frequent Spielberg collaborater John Williams, who served as music consultant, Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori as vocal coach, music supervisor and soundtrack producer Matt Sullivan, music editors Joe E Rand and Ramiro Belgardt and music contractor Peter Rotter. Additional orchestrations were provided by Garth Sunderland, while Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger also served as executive soundtrack producers.

Gustavo Dudamel conducted the New York Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Philharmonic during the recording sessions.

The track listing for the original motion picture soundtrack is as follows:



1. "Prologue"

2. "La Borinqueña (Sharks Version)"

3. "Jet Song"

4. "Something's Coming"

5. "The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade"

6. "The Dance at the Gym: Mambo"

7. "The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump"

8. "Maria"

9. "Balcony Scene (Tonight)"

10. "Transition to Scherzo/Scherzo"

11. "America"

12. "Gee, Officer Krupke"

13. "One Hand, One Heart"

14. "Cool"

15. "Tonight Quintet"

16. "The Rumble"

17. "I Feel Pretty"

18. "Somewhere"

19. "A Boy Like That/I Have a Love"

20. "Finale"

21. "End Credits"

