Cyrano de Bergerac with James McAvoy to transfer to New York

Jamie Lloyd's production of Cyrano de Bergerac will transfer to New York in May, it has been announced.

Starring James McAvoy, Michele Austin and more, Martin Crimp's adaptation of Edmund Rostand's piece had its world premiere at the Playhouse Theatre in December 2019.

The production has design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, casting by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Cyrano de Bergerac was the first in Lloyd's season of new shows at the Playhouse, which continues this week with The Seagull starring Emilia Clark, Indira Varma, Daniel Monks and more. Later this year, Jessica Chastain will appear in a new revival of A Doll's House.

The show got a full five-star review from Sarah Crompton and yesterday received five Olivier Awards nominations. Lloyd recently picked up two WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Direction and Best Play Revival, the latter for Betrayal.

It will run at the Harvey Theater in Brooklyn from 8 May to 31 May.