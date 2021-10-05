Cush Jumbo, Adrian Dunbar, Joseph Marcell, Tara Fitzgerald and more celebrate Hamlet's opening

Hamlet finally opened at the Young Vic (after being postponed by the pandemic) last night – and the cast celebrated post-show!

Cush Jumbo (Hamlet) during the curtain call

© All images are copyright Dan Wooller, 2021

The new version of Shakespeare's tragedy sees Cush Jumbo make her Young Vic debut, directed by her long-time collaborator Greg Hersov.

Joining her are Adrian Dunbar as Ghost / Claudius, Tara Fitzgerald as Gertrude, Norah Lopez Holden as Ophelia, Joseph Marcell as Polonius, Joana Borja as Guildenstern/Osric, Jonathan Ajayi as Laertes, Jonathan Livingstone as Horatio, Adele Oni as Bernardo, Taz Skylar as Rosencrantz/Fortinbras/Marcellus and Leo Wringer as Fortinbras Captain/Player/Gravedigger.

Adrian Dunbar (Ghost/Claudius) during the curtain call

Shakespeare's Danish tragedy has set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Aideen Malone, sound design by Emma Laxton, video design by Nina Dunn, movement direction by Lucy Hind, casting by Sophie Holland CDG, with casting assistants Faye Timby and Finnian Tweed, voice and text by Barbara Houseman and fight direction by Kev McCurdy, with Jerwood assistant director Zoe Templeman-Young, Boris Karloff trainee assistant director Kirk-Ann Roberts and Jerwood assistant designer Jida Akil.

Tara Fitzgerald (Gertrude) and Cush Jumbo (Hamlet) during the curtain call

The piece plays to 13 November, and will be streamed to remote audiences from 28 to 30 October for four performances only. The Young Vic will also allow audiences to choose their own views of the show.

Joseph Marcell (Polonius), Tara Fitzgerald (Gertrude), Cush Jumbo (Hamlet) and Adrian Dunbar (Ghost/Claudius) during the curtain call

