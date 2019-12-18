Curtains in the West End: Watch Jason Manford, Carley Stenson and more celebrate opening night

WhatsOnStage went to the opening night of Curtains, as Kander and Ebb's whodunnit musical has its West End opening at the Wyndham's Theatre.

Jason Manford plays lead detective Frank Cioffi in the production, which follows what happens after a murder occurs during a show destined for Broadway.

The musical – with a book by Rupert Holmes – also includes Andy Coxon as Aaron Fox, Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendriks, Rebecca Lock as Carmen, Samuel Holmes as Christopher Belling, Leah West as Niki Harris, Alan Burkitt as Bobby, Emma Caffrey as Bambi, Adam Rhys-Charles as Daryl Grady, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro, Minal Patel as Johnny Harmon and Mark Sangster as Sidney. The ensemble is made up of Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Robin Kent, Thomas Lee-Kid, Ben Mundy, J R Ballantyne, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and Samuel John-Humphreys.

The show has an original book and concept by Peter Stone and is directed by Paul Foster, with choreography from Alistair David, musical supervision from Sarah Travis, set from David Woodhead, costume from Gabriella Slade, lighting from Tim Mitchell and sound from Tom Marshall.

It runs until 11 January.