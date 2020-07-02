Culture secretary meets with Andrew Lloyd Webber at The London Palladium to test safety measures for shows

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has met with Andrew Lloyd Webber on stage in the West End to discuss ways to reopen safely, he has revealed on Twitter.

Sharing a picture on stage at The London Palladium, Dowden has said that he "knows that panto season is key" after seeing "very comprehensive safety measures in place" during his Palladium visit.

Last month Lloyd Webber revealed plans to test safe performances at the Palladium, with sprays, sanitised doorways and PPE all in place to help prevent any spread of infection.

Despite the huge challenges, we're working intensively with them & others to get theatres open as soon as safe and I know that panto season is key pic.twitter.com/46cOPbFuyC — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 2, 2020

However, Dowden has again not mentioned any sort of financial aid for the sector, despite repeated calls for help. Further information about staging safe performances is expected imminently.